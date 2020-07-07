Chris Green: Birmingham Bears move called off because of coronavirus

Chris Green was confirmed as Birmingham Bears skipper for 2020 in December

Australian spinner Chris Green will not join Birmingham Bears for the T20 Blast because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old off-spinning all-rounder had been set to captain the Bears in this season's competition.

Club captain Will Rhodes will now skipper the side instead.

"Chris is a true professional. His willingness to support the club and way of dealing with this has been exemplary," said Bears sporting director Paul Farbrace.

"We certainly hope that we can bring him back to Edgbaston as a Bear soon."