Cardiff loses England T20 game with Pakistan to Manchester

Old Trafford in Manchester will now host England's T20 series with Pakistan due to coronavirus precautions

England's T20 game with Pakistan on 31 August has been switched from Sophia Gardens in Cardiff to Manchester.

Old Trafford, which has an on-site hotel, will host the T20 series between England and Pakistan behind closed doors because of health precautions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The games were originally scheduled for Headingley, Cardiff and Southampton.

Cardiff is due to stage a further seven limited-overs internationals between 2021 and 2024.

England men's international encounters against West Indies, Ireland and Pakistan will all be staged at Old Trafford or Southampton's Ageas Bowl because they can be made bio-secure venues.

Glamorgan were expecting the loss of the international fixture and planning for a loss of around 45% of their income for 2020, with at least the opening weeks of the restricted season in August being played behind closed doors.

There could be limited crowds allowed for the T20 Blast in September, if public health regulations permit