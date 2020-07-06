England v Ireland: Deutrom delighted after ODI series in Southampton is confirmed

Jofra Archer bowls Ireland batsman Mark Adair in England's one-day win at Malahide last year

Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom says confirmation that the ODI series against England will go ahead is a major boost for the local game.

The Covid-19 pandemic put the series in doubt but three games will be played in Southampton with a July 30 opener.

"A few months ago we were facing the potential loss of the entire season - we didn't expect to take on the world champions in July," said Deutrom

"This has certainly given a lift to the Irish cricket community."

Financial constraints and the coronavirus pandemic meant the England series was Ireland's only possible chance of competitive action this summer.

The matches also represent Ireland's first fixtures as part of the new World Cup Super - the qualification process for the 2023 ICC World Cup.

Relishing opportunity

"It has been a while in the planning, but we are delighted to finally confirm the series and, as always, relish the chance to take on England," added Deutrom.

While playing our near neighbours will be motivation enough for our players, with these being World Cup Super League matches, there is more than just pride on the line - there is a possible World Cup qualification at stake."

The series was originally scheduled for September but Ireland agreed to the move the matches forward at the request of the ECB.

Ireland must believe they can beat England in ODI series - Stirling

The day-night games at the bio-secure Ageas Bowl, with players and staff Covid-19 tested, will take place after Ireland face England Lions in a 26 July warm-up match.

"It's a great relief to the squad and coaching staff that the games are able to proceed, and despite the challenges over the last four months, the lads are in good shape and good spirits," said Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie.

"Playing international cricket is a huge honour - and not only do we have that to look forward to now, but we'll be taking on the world champions in their own backyard. That is the ultimate challenge and we'll be ready."

England v Ireland

*All times BST

30 July: 1st ODI, Southampton (14:00, d/n)

1 August: 2nd ODI, Southampton (14:00, d/n)

4 August: 3rd ODI, Southampton (14:00, d/n)