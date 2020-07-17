3TeamCricket: New three-team format in South Africa live on BBC

Solidarity Cup Venue: Centurion Park, Gauteng Date: 18 July Time: 09:45 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and app (UK only)

Three teams playing in the same match, eight players per side and some international stars on show - a new cricket format launches in South Africa on Saturday and it will be shown live on the BBC Sport website, Red Button and BBC iPlayer.

Welcome to 3TeamCricket, a shorter format of the game in which three teams will compete for the Solidarity Cup at Centurion Park in Gauteng.

The match will be held on Nelson Mandela International Day and will help raise funds for those involved in cricket who have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Eagles are led by ex-South Africa captain AB de Villiers, while wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock takes charge of the Kites. The Kingfishers will now be captained by batsman Reeza Hendricks after pace bowler Kagiso Rabada had to withdraw.

The match had originally been scheduled for 27 June but was postponed because of a ban on all sport in South Africa due to Covid-19.

However, 3TeamCricket has now been given the go-ahead by the country's Minister of Sport and you will able to watch it live on Saturday from 09:45 BST.

What are the rules?

Example scorecard FIRST HALF (6 overs) Kingfishers 88-4; Kites 51-3; Eagles 77-2 SECOND HALF (12 overs) Kingfishers 149-8; Kites 109-6; Eagles 133-7 Kingfishers win Gold

The full rules can be found on the 3TeamCricket website, but in a nutshell...

A match is played between three teams of eight players

36 overs in two halves of 18 overs

One innings of 12 overs each per team

Bat and bowl to one opponent in each half for six overs

After the seventh wicket the last batter stands alone

Maximum of three overs per bowler to either opponent

The team with the most runs wins

The teams

Kingfishers: Reeza Hendricks (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Kites: Quinton de Kock (capt), Temba Bavuma, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje.

Eagles: AB de Villiers (capt), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi.

'This will be a game changer'

De Villiers, who retired from international cricket in 2018, described the format as a "game changer".

"We have some very talented cricketers involved who are really excited to return to play with a bang," he said.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) director of cricket Graeme Smith said: "I know the players are itching to get back into action as well, which is why we as CSA are so excited about the Solidarity Cup.

"It's a thrilling new format and a match that is working towards a greater good."