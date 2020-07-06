England-Ireland ODI series to go ahead at Southampton

Jofra Archer bowls Ireland batsman Mark Adair in England's one-day win at Malahide last year

England will host Ireland in three ODIs at Southampton with a 30 July opener after the series was placed in doubt because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The series was originally scheduled for September but Ireland agreed to move the games at the request of the ECB.

Ireland have only beaten England once in their 10 one-day encounters.

"Taking on the world champions in their own backyard - it's the ultimate challenge and we'll be ready," said Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie.

The series, with the final two games on 1 and 4 August, will provide the only competitive action for Ireland this summer as a result of financial constraints and the coronavirus pandemic.

The matches also represent Ireland's first fixtures as part of the new World Cup Super League - the qualification process for the 2023 World Cup.

Pleasant surprise

"Go back a few months and we were staring down the potential loss of the entire season - we certainly didn't expect to be preparing to take on the world champions in July," said Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom.

"It has been a while in the planning, but we are delighted to finally confirm the series and, as always, relish the chance to take on England.

"While playing our near neighbours will be motivation enough for our players, with these being World Cup Super League matches, there is more than just pride on the line - there is a possible World Cup qualification at stake."

The day-night games at the bio-secure Ageas Bowl, with players and staff Covid-19 tested, will take place after Ireland face England Lions in a 26 July warm-up match.