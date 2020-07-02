Sam Curran: England all-rounder awaits coronavirus test result

Surrey's Sam Curran has played 17 Tests for England

England all-rounder Sam Curran is awaiting the result of a coronavirus test after falling ill on the second day of the intra-squad warm-up match.

The 22-year-old experienced sickness and diarrhoea on Wednesday night and is self-isolating in Southampton.

The results of his test are expected on Friday.

He played no part on Thursday, a day in which Team Stokes were bowled out for 223 in reply to Team Buttler's 287-5 declared.

The warm-up match and the three-Test series against West Indies, which begins on Wednesday, are all being played behind closed doors and in a bio-secure environment.

As part of living and training in the Southampton bubble, England players and staff had previously been subject to a total of 702 coronavirus tests, all of which have returned negative results.

In relaying the news of Curran's illness, an England and Wales Cricket Board statement said: "He is feeling better this afternoon and has been self-isolating in his room.

"He has been monitored by the team doctor throughout."

With Curran now seemingly out of the picture, and Olly Stone absent with a hamstring problem, the battle for three pace bowling spots in England's Test side looks to have come down to James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes.

Archer and Wood, England's fastest options, bowled in an impressive tandem in the early part of the day, with Archer having opener Dom Sibley caught down the leg side.

Wood would later take the edge of Jonny Bairstow in his second spell, while Archer got a second when he dismissed Ben Foakes for 38.

Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson - one of 29 players used in the match - accounted for Moeen Ali and Lewis Gregory in a double-wicket maiden. In the case of Moeen, making only five with the bat does little for his case to return to the Test side, with incumbent spinner Dom Bess bowling tidily and having Keaton Jennings held at slip.

Zak Crawley top-scored with 43, while Ben Stokes, who will captain England next week, made 41 before being stumped off leg-spinner Matt Parkinson.

Meanwhile, at Old Trafford, West Indies captain Jason Holder was unable to spend any meaningful time at the middle on the final day of their final warm-up match.

Holder promoted himself to open the batting for his team against a side captained by Kraigg Brathwaite, but made only two before being bowled offering no shot to Anderson Phillip.

The match has been heavily affected by poor weather, with a draw agreed before the scheduled finish time.

The tourists have added Shannon Gabriel to their main squad. The experienced pace bowler was previously only a reserve as he returned from an ankle injury.