Gareth Roderick: Worcestershire sign Gloucestershire batsman on three-year deal

Worcestershire have agreed to sign batsman Gareth Roderick on a three-year contract from Gloucestershire, with the deal starting in November.

The South Africa-born 28-year-old played alongside Pears head coach Alex Gidman at Gloucestershire.

Right-hander Roderick made his Gloucestershire debut in 2013 and has a first-class batting average of 35.30.

"It looks like there are going to be big things happening in the next few years," he said.

Roderick told Worcestershire's website: "When I spoke to Alex and he explained the kind of path he wants to take Worcestershire on in the next five years, it became an exciting project to tie myself to."

He follows Nottinghamshire's Jake Libby and New Zealand's Hamish Rutherford in bolstering the top order at New Road.

"For me, Gareth is an established first-class performer and a top order batsman which again, as we identify the areas in our squad that we need to strengthen, that is one of them," said Gidman.