Pakistan in England: Six players to travel to UK after negative tests

Pakistan's players have been training at Worcester's New Road since arriving in the UK

Six more Pakistan players will join the touring squad in England after testing negative for coronavirus.

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz were among a group of 10 players who tested positive last month.

That prevented them from travelling but after two negative retests they will fly to England on Friday.

Twenty players arrived in the UK on the squad's initial flight on 28 June.

The party is completing a 14-day self-isolation period at Worcestershire's New Road, where they are able to train.

Pakistan are due to play three Test matches against England, the first starting on 30 July, and then three Twenty20 internationals.

Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Kashif Bhatti and Imran Khan all tested positive in the initial tests and again when retested. They have been told to continue self-isolating in Pakistan and will travel to England only after two negative tests.

England are preparing for a three-Test series against West Indies, which starts on 8 July and will be played behind closed doors.

Pakistan squad currently in UK: Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Yasir Shah.