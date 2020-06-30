England v West Indies: Ben Stokes to be captain for first Test with Joe Root absent

Ben Stokes will captain England for the first time next week after it was confirmed Joe Root will miss the first Test against West Indies to attend the birth of his second child.

Root, 29, will leave England's training camp in Southampton on Wednesday, with the birth expected later this week.

With the series being held in a bio-secure environment, Root will have to self-isolate for a week after leaving hospital before re-joining the squad.

The first Test begins on 8 July.

Root, who will also miss England's intra-squad warm-up match which begins on Wednesday, will rejoin the squad on 13 July before the second Test at Old Trafford, which begins on 16 July.

More to follow