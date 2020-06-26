Beth Morgan: Middlesex appoint first female honorary life vice-president

Beth Morgan played in 187 limited-overs and T20 matches for Middlesex

Middlesex have appointed former England all-rounder Beth Morgan as their first female honorary life vice-president.

Morgan, who helped England win two Ashes series, score more than 4,000 runs for Middlesex and took 97 wickets.

Middlesex president Mike Selvey told the club website: “Her record as a great cricketer and ambassador for Middlesex and England is beyond question and first and foremost this status reflects that."

Morgan said it was an "amazing honour".

The 38-year-old continued: "It has been an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to be involved with Middlesex for so many years and huge credit has to go to all the women’s players and staff, past and present, who have done so much to help get women’s cricket in Middlesex to the exciting place it is in today.”