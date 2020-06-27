England v West Indies: Joe Root says his side underachieved in last series

West Indies lost 2-1 on their most recent trip to England in 2017

England underachieved when they last played West Indies in Tests, says captain Joe Root.

West Indies triumphed 2-1 in the three-Test series in the Caribbean in early 2019, thanks to comprehensive victories in the first two matches.

Another three-Test series, which will take place behind closed doors, begins on 8 July in Southampton.

"We are very aware of the skill West Indies have and what they will bring to this series," Root told BBC Sport.

"One thing that stood out was how formidable their bowling attack can be.

"It is really important we prepare well and we are ready for all of that."

England are fourth in the International Cricket Council rankings and West Indies eighth.

West Indies captain Jason Holder, the leading run-scorer on either side in 2019, is the number one all-rounder in Test cricket, with England's Ben Stokes second.

West Indies coach Phil Simmons said last week that Holder's rivalry with Stokes would be "huge" during this series.

"Jase is one of the most well-respected guys in international cricket," Root said.

"He took the job at a young age and we are starting to see him at the peak of his career.

"He comes across as a very good bloke. I am looking forward to chatting to him from a social distance."

Watch the final Cricket Classics episode, featuring the second England v West Indies Test at Lord's in 2000, on BBC Two on Saturday at 16:00 BST.