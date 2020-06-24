England v West Indies: Raymon Reifer takes five wickets on day two of tourists' practice match

Raymon Reifer
All-rounder Reifer's one Test came against New Zealand in 2017

Left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer took five wickets in 11 balls on day two of the West Indies' intra-squad match at Emirates Old Trafford.

Reifer claimed 5-60, reducing the side captained by Jason Holder to 111-7 from 95-2 in the afternoon session.

Test captain Holder was one of Reifer's victims, out lbw for a first-ball duck.

Holder's side were eventually bowled out for 193, 82 runs behind the total made by the side led by vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite on day one.

Sunil Ambris top-scored with 52 before falling to Chemar Holder while seamer Marquino Mindley also claimed three wickets.

The three-Test series against England will begin on 8 July.

Earlier on Wednesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed players, support staff, match officials and staff at the two bio-secure Test venues - Manchester and Southampton - have all tested negative for coronavirus.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you