England v West Indies: Raymon Reifer takes five wickets on day two of tourists' practice match

All-rounder Reifer's one Test came against New Zealand in 2017

Left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer took five wickets in 11 balls on day two of the West Indies' intra-squad match at Emirates Old Trafford.

Reifer claimed 5-60, reducing the side captained by Jason Holder to 111-7 from 95-2 in the afternoon session.

Test captain Holder was one of Reifer's victims, out lbw for a first-ball duck.

Holder's side were eventually bowled out for 193, 82 runs behind the total made by the side led by vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite on day one.

Sunil Ambris top-scored with 52 before falling to Chemar Holder while seamer Marquino Mindley also claimed three wickets.

The three-Test series against England will begin on 8 July.

Earlier on Wednesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed players, support staff, match officials and staff at the two bio-secure Test venues - Manchester and Southampton - have all tested negative for coronavirus.