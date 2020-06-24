Kim Garth: Ireland vice-captain signs two-year deal with Cricket Victoria

Garth was awarded a part-time contract with Ireland last year

Ireland women's vice-captain Kim Garth has dealt a blow to their World Cup hopes after signing a two-year professional contract with Australian side Cricket Victoria.

Garth, 24, has won 114 Ireland caps since making her debut in 2010.

Ireland hope to secure their World Cup spot through the postponed qualifying tournament, which was originally due to take place in July in Sri Lanka.

"While I have accepted the offer, it was not an easy decision," said Garth.

"To leave family, friends and the whole Irish cricket community was a very difficult decision and one I did not take lightly."

Cricket Victoria said Garth also intends to apply for permanent residency and could, in time, qualify to play for Australia.

Garth, who was one of six Ireland women's cricketers to receive a part-time professional contract in 2019, admits the opportunity to play as a full-time professional was too good to turn down.

"My ambition has always been to be a full-time professional cricketer and to play at the highest level," she added.

"A chance like this doesn't present itself too often, so I am keen to seize this opportunity."

Garth has made the move after spending several winters playing cricket in Australia, including three seasons in the Women's Big Bash League with the Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers. She also has club cricket experience in Melbourne with Dandenong.

Ireland head coach Ed Joyce called Garth's departure a "blow" but said he understood why she made the decision to move Down Under.

"To lose one of your leading players anytime is a challenge, but I can understand Kim's decision-making and she has been quite open with her ambitions," he said.

"Ambition is a good thing, though - I want our players to be ambitious for Ireland and for their careers.

"However, the reality is that it will take a few years for us to be in a position to offer our women cricketers full-time opportunities.

" We're on that road, like we did with the men's contracts, but I am optimistic we will get there with patience and commitment."