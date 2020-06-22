Pakistan's Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan test positive for coronavirus

Three members of the Pakistan squad due to tour England this summer have tested positive for coronavirus.

Batsman Haider Ali, 19, fast bowler Haris Rauf, 26, and spinner Shadab Khan, 21, were all asymptomatic but tested positive on Sunday.

Pakistan are due to fly to England on 28 June for three Tests and three Twenty20s in August and September.

It has not been confirmed whether the trio will removed from the squad but they have been told to self-isolate.

The positive tests came in a round of testing for the squad before the tour, with two other players - Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari - returning negative results.

The remainder of the 29-man squad's test results are expected on Tuesday.