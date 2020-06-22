Mohammad Abbas: Pakistan seamer's spell with Nottinghamshire cancelled

NMohammad Abbas took 79 Championship wickets for Leicestershire in the past two seasons

Nottinghamshire hope Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas will join them in the future after missing out on a spell as an overseas player this summer.

Right-armer Abbas, 30, had been due to feature for the county in the first nine County Championship fixtures.

But the coronavirus pandemic has seen the domestic season delayed until at least 1 August.

Abbas is in Pakistan's squad for a behind-closed-doors Test series against England later this summer.

"We hope circumstances will allow Mohammad to play some Test cricket in England this summer for Pakistan, and we’ll certainly be watching with interest," Notts director of cricket Mick Newell said.

Abbas has taken 75 wickets in 18 Tests for his country and previously featured for Leicestershire as an overseas player for the past two seasons.