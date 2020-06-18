Cricket return in Scotland brought forward two days to 29 June

The Grange in Edinburgh hosts many of Scotland's national team matches

Cricket in Scotland can resume two days earlier than planned - on 29 June - after Scottish government approval.

The sport had been suspended north of the border until 1 July.

But Cricket Scotland say "clubs may open all outdoor sports areas and pitches" this month after Holyrood announced the resumption of professional sport without crowds.

Scotland's men still have ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 fixtures against Nepal and Namibia scheduled for July.

A scheduled T20 against Australia this month has been cancelled while one-day internationals and T20 meetings with New Zealand have been postponed.