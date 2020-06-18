England women to return to training on Monday

England have not played since 1 March, a T20 World Cup win over West Indies

A group of 24 England women's players will return to individual training on Monday.

They will train at six venues, before progressing to group practice.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is considering a September tri-series with India and South Africa.

India's tour in June and July was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, while South Africa are scheduled to play six limited-overs matches in September.

The ECB said the sessions will "take place under the same medical guidelines and bio-secure conditions" as the men's training group.

England's men began individual training on 20 May and on Wednesday announced a group of 30 players who will begin group training in Southampton on 23 June.

England will begin a three-Test series against West Indies on 8 July.

England women's training group: Tammy Beaumont (Kent/London Spirit), Lauren Bell (Berkshire/Southern Brave), Katherine Brunt (Yorkshire/Trent Rockets), Kate Cross (Lancashire/Manchester Originals), Alice Davidson-Richards (Kent/Northern Superchargers), Freya Davies (Sussex/London Spirit), Sophia Dunkley (Surrey/Southern Brave), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire/Manchester Originals), Georgia Elwiss (Sussex/Birmingham Phoenix), Katie George (Hampshire/Welsh Fire), Sarah Glenn (Worcestershire/Trent Rockets), Kirstie Gordon (Kent/Birmingham Phoenix), Amy Jones (Warwickshire/Birmingham Phoenix), Heather Knight (Berkshire/London Spirit), Emma Lamb (Lancashire/Manchester Originals), Nat Sciver (Surrey/Trent Rockets), Anya Shrubsole (Berkshire/Southern Brave), Bryony Smith (Surrey/Welsh Fire), Linsey Smith (Sussex/Northern Superchargers), Mady Villiers (Essex/Trent Rockets), Fran Wilson (Kent/Oval Invincibles), Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire/Northern Superchargers), Issy Wong (Warwickshire/Birmingham Phoenix), Danni Wyatt (Sussex/Southern Brave).