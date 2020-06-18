Justin Langer: Telling Graeme Hick about job loss like facing Ambrose & Walsh

Hick (right) averaged 31.32 in Tests for England

Australia coach Justin Langer says telling batting coach Graeme Hick he was being made redundant was like facing former West Indies fast bowlers Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh "without a helmet and a box on".

Ex-England batsman Hick, who has worked with Australia since 2016, was among 40 redundancies as part of cost-cutting because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"He's become a really good mate - a work ethic second to none," Langer said. "His experience and his integrity - you couldn't meet a nicer person."

Zimbabwe-born Hick, 54, who scored 136 first-class centuries and played 65 Tests for England, retired in 2008 and was a consultant coach before being appointed high performance coach of Cricket Australia's Centre of Excellence in 2013.

Ambrose and Walsh formed one of the most feared and successful pace bowling partnerships in Test history, taking a combined 924 wickets between 1984 and 2001.

The redundancies were confirmed a day after Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts resigned following criticism over his leadership during the coronavirus shutdown.

"We're going to have to lead a smaller staff but we'll get the job done and we'll be ready when cricket resumes," Langer said.

Australia, who have not played since 13 March, are set to face Zimbabwe in a one-day series in August.