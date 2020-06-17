3TeamCricket: New format launches in South Africa

AB de Villiers played 114 Tests, 228 one-day internationals and 78 Twenty20s for South Africa

Three teams playing in the same match, eight players per side and some international stars - a new cricket format will make its debut in South Africa this month.

Welcome to 3TeamCricket, which will be the first live sporting event in South Africa since the nation went into coronavirus lockdown in March.

Three teams will compete for the Solidarity Cup at Centurion Park in Gauteng on 27 June to help raise funds for those involved in cricket who have suffered during the pandemic.

The Eagles are led by ex-South Africa captain AB de Villiers, pace bowler Kagiso Rabada will captain the Kingfishers and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock takes charge of the Kites.

What are the rules?

The full rules can be found on the 3TeamCricket website, but in a nutshell...

A match is played between three teams of eight players

36 overs in two halves of 18 overs

One innings of 12 overs each per team

Bat and bowl to one opponent in each half for six overs

After the seventh wicket the last batter stands alone

Maximum of three overs per bowler to either opponent

The team with the most runs wins

'This will be a game changer'

De Villiers, who retired from international cricket in 2018, described the format as a "game changer".

"We have some very talented cricketers involved who are really excited to return to play with a bang," he said.

CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith said: "I know that the players are itching to get back into action as well, which is why we as CSA are so excited about the Solidarity Cup.

"It's a thrilling new format and a match that is working towards a greater good."