ECB releases further £35.7m to counties and clubs

The County Championship was due to start on 12 April

The England and Wales Cricket Board has released a further £35.7m to support counties and amateur clubs during the coronavirus pandemic.

It follows a £61m package that was made available in April.

More than £30m will be allocated to the 18 first-class counties and the MCC on 1 August - the earliest date domestic professional cricket can begin.

Talks are currently taking place over how county cricket may be scheduled later this summer.

The counties will each receive the full funding they were due from the inaugural season of The Hundred, which has been postponed until next summer.

The remaining £5.5m will be made available to the county cricket boards that run the recreational game.

Amateur clubs still have access to £20m worth of loans and grants, which were part of the funding released in April.

Recreational cricket has been suspended indefinitely by the ECB, which released a "roadmap" for its return last week.

"It is the ECB's responsibility to protect the whole game's future during the financial uncertainty we face as a sport," said ECB chief executive Tom Harrison.

"While I am pleased the ECB board has been able to approve this financial support package for the remainder of this year, we are still only at the beginning of addressing the impact of this crisis on cricket.

"It remains our priority to get cricket started again this summer, from the grassroots to the elite level, and we will continue to work with government to try and do that in a way that keeps people safe but that limits the ongoing impact of this crisis on our game."