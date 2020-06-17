Moeen Ali in England training group for West Indies series

Moeen Ali has scored 2,782 runs and taken 181 wickets in 60 Tests for England

Moeen Ali has moved a step closer to a return to Test cricket after being named in England's training group for the series against West Indies.

The all-rounder took a break from the longest format after being dropped during last summer's Ashes series.

There are eight uncapped players in a 30-strong group that will begin training in Southampton on 23 June.

They will play a three-day practice game from 1 July, after which a squad will be chosen for the first Test.

The three-match series against West Indies, which will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment, starts on 8 July at the same venue.

England training group: Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Dom Bess (Somerset), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Jamie Overton (Somerset), Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Amar Virdi (Surrey), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

After the coronavirus pandemic forced the start of the season to be delayed, England invited 55 players to return to training at the end of May.

While some of those were chosen with limited-overs cricket in mind, others will now have a chance now force their way into the Test reckoning.

Gloucestershire's James Bracey is one of four wicketkeepers in the group, along with Essex batsman Dan Lawrence.

It also includes pace bowlers Saqib Mahmood of Lancashire, Sussex's Ollie Robinson, pace bowler Jamie Overton and Somerset team-mate and all-rounder Lewis Gregory.

Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson, who toured South Africa with England during the winter, has a place, as does Surrey off-spinner Amar Virdi.

They will join Dom Bess and Jack Leach in competing with Moeen for spin-bowling spots in the final squad.

I'm one of the first to get the blame when England lose - Moeen Ali

Mooen, who has 60 Test caps, had been in excellent form with the ball in Test cricket for England up to the beginning of last summer.

The 32-year-old lost his place in the team during the successful World Cup campaign, and struggled with bat and ball in the one-off Test against Ireland and the first match against Australia.

He continued to play limited-overs internationals, but made himself unavailable for the Test side and, in his time away, told BBC Sport in January he felt like "always one of the first guys to get the blame" when he featured for England.

In April, soon after cricket in the UK was shut down by coronavirus, he indicated that he was willing to play Test cricket again.

For the series against West Indies, England have asked Lancashire coach Glen Chapple to work as fast bowling coach, Gloucestershire's Richard Dawson to lead on spin bowling, and Kent's Matt Walker to work with current assistant Graham Thorpe on batting.

Paul Collingwood, another regular England assistant coach, will take charge of the one-day side later in the summer, for three matches against Ireland, the dates of which are still to be confirmed.