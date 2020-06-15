No Glamorgan games outside Cardiff in 2020 due to coronavirus

St Helen's has a long tradition of hosting Glamorgan cricket matches as well as Swansea RFC rugby fixtures

Glamorgan will not play any fixtures at their outgrounds during the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be no county cricket of any sort until 1 August at the earliest.

If competition resumes, Glamorgan will only play home matches at their Sophia Gardens headquarters in Cardiff.

"We were looking forward to our annual fixtures in Swansea and Colwyn Bay, and taking one-day cricket to Newport for our 2020 season," said the Welsh county's chief executive, Hugh Morris.

"It is with regret that we announce that the logistical challenges of hosting outground cricket simply cannot be met in this current, uncertain climate.

"The domestic fixture schedule for 2020 has yet to be determined, but if cricket is able to safely return, our focus for the season will be on hosting all matches at our main venue, Sophia Gardens.

"We remain committed to taking Glamorgan games across Wales for wider communities to enjoy, when we are able to do so safely and securely."

Glamorgan's outgrounds have a long and rich history, with Sir Garfield Sobers becoming the first cricketer to hit six sixes in a single over in a first-class match while playing for Nottinghamshire at St Helen's in 1968.

Colwyn Bay has also hosted its share of notable matches, with Steve James recording the highest individual Glamorgan innings - an unbeaten 309 - against Sussex at the north Wales ground in 2000.