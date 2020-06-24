Ultimate England Cricketers - help us build your dream batsman & bowler

Media playback is not supported on this device 8 batting skills, 24 nominees - help us build the Ultimate England Cricketers

Whose cover drive leaves you purring? Who has the most fearsome bouncer? Whose yorker is stump-splatteringly good?

England have had some world-class cricketers over the last 20 years but now it's time to pit them against each other.

BBC Sport and the England and Wales Cricket Board have teamed up and want your help to build the Ultimate England Cricketers of the 21st Century.

We have brought together a panel of cricket experts, made up of current England coaches, former players and broadcasters, who have formed a list of nominees for various cricket shots and skills.

Who is on the Ultimate Cricketers selection panel? BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew England assistant coach and former batsman Graham Thorpe England assistant coach and former all-rounder Paul Collingwood Former England bowler and BBC Cricket presenter Isa Guha Former England spinner and Test Match Special commentator Phil Tufnell Tailenders podcast presenter Felix White

Over the next 10 days we will reveal the nominees and then run a series of votes to put the power into your hands.

You will build two Ultimate Cricketers - the Ultimate Men's Batter and the Ultimate Men's Bowler - made up of the best England has to offer for each skill.

There is just one rule: the player must have played for England in any format in the 21st Century.

Media playback is not supported on this device 8 bowling skills, 24 nominees - help us build the Ultimate England Cricketers

The nominees for the Ultimate Batsman will be revealed on Friday, 26 June in a live page on the BBC Sport website where you can join the debate before voting is opened at 14:00 BST.

Voting will close at 12:00 BST on Monday, 29 June when the bowling nominees will be revealed in another live page, before the second vote opens later that day at 14:00 BST.

The final winners, which will make up your Ultimate Cricketers, will be announced from 12:00 BST on Friday 3 July.