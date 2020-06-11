England v Pakistan: Tourists' Mohammad Amir and Haris Sohail pull out of trip

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir (left) has retired from Tests but still plays in white-ball cricket for Pakistan, while middle-order batsman Haris Sohail plays international cricket in all formats

Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir and batsman Haris Sohail have pulled out of this summer's tour of England.

Amir, 28, will miss the series in order to be at the birth of his second child in August, while Sohail, 31, has withdrawn for family reasons.

Pakistan are due to play England in three Tests and three Twenty20 internationals in August and September.

"The series schedule will be announced in due course," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) added in a statement.

The PCB also confirmed it will be sending a squad of 28 players and 14 support personnel.

Amir retired from Tests last year but continued playing international white-ball cricket. He has 259 wickets in 145 matches for Pakistan in all formats.

Sohail has also played in all three formats, averaging 37.22 in Test cricket and 19.09 in T20 internationals.