Laura Delany: Ireland women's captain delighted as training resumes

Ireland strength and conditioning coach Greg Hollins takes Laura Delany through her paces at training

Ireland women's captain Laura Delany is happy to be back in squad training after a three-month absence because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

There are strict protocols in place but Ireland can now train for a possible World Cup Qualifier later this year.

"I'm delighted - the squad has been itching to get back so to be given the green light is great," said Delany.

"We've spent a lot of time analysing teams that we're likely to face in the qualifiers and coming up with plans."

The World Cup Qualifier was planned for Sri Lanka in July but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic and the International Cricket Council has yet to confirm a new date for a rescheduled event.

Ireland are hoping to secure a place in the main tournament in New Zealand next year and the squad is adjusting to the new guidelines in place.

New rules

"It will take a little time to adjust to the protocols that have been put in place," added Delany, who debuted internationally in 2010 and has been captain since 2016.

"But we have been educated on the detail of the protocols and the importance of adhering to them to protect everyone's health and safety.

"Some of the new measures in place are quite obvious, such as keeping a two-metre distance, however, not picking up the balls after batting and washing your hands before you enter and leave different zones take some reminding.

"I am looking forward to having a break from Zoom though - it proved a valuable tool whilst in lockdown, but there is no substitute for actual training and I know the group are very excited to get back into things properly."