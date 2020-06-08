Rob Newton: Northamptonshire opt not to extend batsman’s contract

Rob Newton has scored 15 first-class centuries in his career

Batsman Rob Newton is to leave Northamptonshire when his contract expires at the end of the 2020 season.

Northants, who were promoted to County Championship Division One in September, are still to play any cricket this season because of coronavirus.

Head coach David Ripley said it was "a really difficult decision".

"Ultimately we're trying to work in Rob's best interest, which is why we've decided to make this call earlier than perhaps you would normally," he added.

"We wanted to make sure we left the door open for him to be able to continue his career elsewhere if he chose to.

"He's been particularly unlucky with some freakish injuries. Without those, he would have added many more runs, I'm sure."

Somerset-born Newton, 30, who first joined the club's academy at the age of 14 in 2005, has made 5,675 first-class runs since making his first-class debut in 2010.

However, he scored only 396 runs in 10 matches last summer, at an average of 23.29, as Northants finished second behind runaway Division Two champions Lancashire to win promotion.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time with Northants," said Newton, who will remain available for selection if the 2020 season gets under way.

"Scoring 15 first-class hundreds is something I take great pride in but I also feel I have the capacity to double that number and with that in mind I am excited by the opportunity to pursue my career elsewhere."