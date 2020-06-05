Sir Geoffrey Boycott leaves Test Match Special after 14 years

Geoffrey Boycott (left) made the last of his 108 Test appearances in 1982

Sir Geoffrey Boycott's 14-year spell on the BBC's Test Match Special is over, with the commentator saying the coronavirus pandemic had essentially made the decision for him following his quadruple heart bypass.

The 79-year-old former England batsman said he had "to be realistic".

The ex-Yorkshire player, who scored 8,114 runs in 108 Tests, had the operation in 2018.

"I would have loved to continue but I need to be realistic," he said.

"My contract with the BBC finished end of last summer. I would like to thank BBC TMS and BBC Sport for a wonderful 14 years. I have thoroughly enjoyed it and just love cricket with a passion.

"Covid-19 has made the decision for both of us."

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said: "Geoffrey has been an iconic voice in our Test Match Special box for 14 years.

"While we wish the circumstances were different, we would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank him for his contribution to our cricket commentary over the years and we're still hoping to hear his unique cricketing insight at some point on TMS this summer."

Boycott said he could still make the occasional appearance on the show.

"Hopefully I may still have some input to BBC TMS if that tall, lanky ex-Leicestershire medium pace bowler [BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew] needs an honest appraisal or wants to take the Mickey out of me, maybe he will give me a call while on air," said Boycott.