Glamorgan: Mark Wallace optimistic counties will play this summer

Mark Wallace played for Glamorgan for 18 seasons before retiring in 2017 and became director of cricket there in December, 2018

Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace says he is feeling more optimistic about the chance of county cricket being played in 2020.

The domestic game will not start before 1 August because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Things are starting to develop as we make our way out of different levels of lockdown," said Wallace.

"It's still a case of analysing what safety measures are needed, but I'm more optimistic than a month ago."

Wallace is heartened by the announcement of a Test series behind closed doors between England and the West Indies in July, which he believes will show the way for the England and Wales Cricket Board to put safety measures in place for the counties - despite their lesser resources.

The shorter T20 format would be easier to implement than the four-day Championship, with teams able to drive to a ground, play, and return home on the same day.

But Wallace is urging flexibility over planning the schedule.

"The hotel industry is a question to keep an eye on, there are a lot of questions about staying away from home, but August is still seven weeks away and a lot of things are going to change, so we're going to have to be vigilant and flexible on whether we play Championship cricket or just white-ball cricket," Wallace told BBC Sport Wales.

"But there is a willingness and a bit more confidence about getting some cricket on. Any reluctance (among the 18 counties) would be around safety or logistical measures rather than cricketing reasons."

Glamorgan's players and coaches remain on furlough, with their wages being paid by the government, until any re-start date is announced by the ECB.

Club game still on hold

Meanwhile the difference between government regulations for club cricket practice in Wales and England has widened.

Groups of six now allowed to train in England provided social distancing and hygiene measures are maintained, while Welsh clubs remain shut.

"We continue our discussions to have our facilities in Wales opened as soon as possible," wrote Cricket Wales CEO Leshia Hawkins on Twitter.

Wallace is concerned that the situation could affect the sport in the long term, at a time when it is trying to drive up children's participation.

"It is frustrating, I still play recreational cricket for Newport so I'm missing that and being able to go down to the nets with my kids," " said the former Glamorgan captain.

"It's a worry of mine from a personal perspective that if we miss a whole season or a big portion of it, it could have a long-term effect on the game.

"It's important to have a strong recreational game to support a hopefully resurgent Glamorgan team."