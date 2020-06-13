Cricket quiz: Can you name England's Twenty20 players?

The player behind the question mark is one of England's greatest Test players, but he only made four T20 appearances

Ah, 13 June 2005.

Chelsea had just won their first Premier League title, Axel F by Crazy Frog was number one and the iPhone still hadn't come out yet.

It was also the day England played their first Twenty20 international - a comprehensive 100-run win against Australia in Southampton.

Fifteen years on, 91 players have represented England in the format, but how many can you name?

We've given you 20 minutes, so get cracking! Don't forget to share your score on social media using #bbccricket.

Quiz compiled by Mark Mitchener. Statistics correct at time of publishing.

