England v West Indies: Three Windies players opt out of tour because of coronavirus fears
Three West Indies players have chosen not to travel to England for next month's Test series because of coronavirus fears.
Batsmen Shimron Hetmyer and Darren Bravo and all-rounder Keemo Paul opted out of a 25-man touring party.
The three-Test series, originally due to begin on 4 June, starts on 8 July at bio-secure venues without spectators.
West Indies arrive on 9 June and will be based at Emirates Old Trafford for initial quarantine and training.
More to follow