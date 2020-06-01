Liam Plunkett: Surrey and England bowler open to playing for USA

Liam Plunkett took 3-42 in the World Cup final but has not been picked by England since

England fast bowler Liam Plunkett says he would be open to playing for the United States in the future.

The 35-year-old, whose wife is American, has not played for England since winning the World Cup last summer and was not one of the 55 players asked to return to training last week.

"It would be nice be involved in some sort of cricket over there," he said.

"My kids might be American, so it would be quite cool to say to them that I played for England and the US."

The USA earned one-day international status at the beginning of 2019 and can already call upon former West Indies batsman Xavier Marshall, Hampshire all-rounder Ian Holland and ex-South Africa pace bowler Rusty Theron.

Plunkett, who says he is likely to settle in the US, would have to serve a three-year residency period in order to be eligible to play.

"I'm English and I'll always be an Englishman, but if I'm still fit and there's an opportunity to play at the highest level, why would I not take it?" the Surrey bowler told BBC Radio 5 Live's Tuffers and Vaughan Show.

"If I go over there and end up being a US citizen, or have a green card, I can help the development, especially being someone who has just finished with England. It would be nice to get involved in that."