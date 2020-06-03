Quiz: Can you pass our 'Test' on Irish cricket?

It's been some journey for the Ireland men's cricket team - from associate member minnows and the shock victory over Pakistan on their World Cup debut in 2007 to a first Test match two years ago.

Records have fallen and there have many memorable moments along the way including further World Cup upsets against England and West Indies.

And when Ireland walked out at Malahide for their Test debut in 2018, the journey was complete.

So many highlights - how many do you remember?