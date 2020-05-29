India in Australia 2020-21
October
11 1st Twenty20 international, Brisbane
14 2nd Twenty20 international, Canberra
17 3rd Twenty20 international, Adelaide
Teams then take part in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, hosted by Australia, between 18 October and 15 November, before India's series resumes in early December.
December
3-7 1st Test, Brisbane
11-15 2nd Test, Adelaide (d/n)
26-30 3rd Test, Melbourne
January
3-7 4th Test, Sydney
12 1st ODI, Perth
15 2nd ODI, Melbourne
16 3rd ODI, Sydney
