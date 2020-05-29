Zimbabwe in Australia 2020

Zimbabwe's Peter Moor and Australia's Glenn Maxwell

August

9 1st ODI, venue TBC

12 2nd ODI, venue TBC

15 3rd ODI, Townsville

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

