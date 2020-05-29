Mohammad Nabi: Kent T20 return cancelled after coronavirus delay

Mohammad Nabi is the number one ranked all-rounder in T20 international cricket

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will not return as Kent's overseas player in the T20 Blast this summer.

Nabi, 35, had been due to play the whole group stage for the Spitfires, which should have begun on Thursday.

But the season has been further postponed until 1 August because of the coronavirus pandemic, although some form of the Blast may be played later.

Nabi made nine appearances for Kent in last year’s competition, scoring 147 runs and taking eight wickets.

“Unfortunately the uncertainty around the schedule means Mohammad’s return isn’t possible this year,“ Kent director of cricket Paul Downton said.

“Hopefully there will be a chance for him to return in the near future.”