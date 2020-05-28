Anya Shrubsole: England World Cup winner holds lockdown learning session with Ireland women's team

Anya Shrubsole bowled India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad to wrap up England's World Cup final win in 2017

England World Cup winner Anya Shrubsole is the latest big name to have taken part in a lockdown learning session with the Ireland women's cricket team.

Shrubsole follows Ireland's men's captain Andrew Balbirnie and Australian women's skipper Meg Lanning in passing on their expertise to the Irish women.

"It is a great opportunity for our senior performance and academy squads," said Ireland women's coach Ed Joyce.

Shrubsole starred in England's World Cup final win over India in 2017.

She was named player of the match after the Lord's contest and in 2018 became the first woman to appear on the cover of the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack,

The England bowler took five wickets in 19 balls as she claimed 6-46, the best figures in a World Cup final.

The session, led by Joyce and also featuring contributions from former English Women's coach Mark Robinson, analysing Shrubsole's mindset and thinking during the high-pressure World Cup final.

"The reason we focussed on Anya's 2017 World Cup Final performance was that, in her own words, Anya had had an average tournament to that point - she felt the pressure and the very real risk of being dropped during the early stages.

"The mental strength she demonstrated to regroup and refocus midway during a pressurised tournament was incredible - and I feel it was the insights of Anya's mental strength and psychology that was so instructive from this session."

Ireland player Gaby Lewis, said learning more about the "psychological side of performing 'in that moment' was intriguing".

"We all have our ways to prepare, whether as a team or individually, and it's reassuring to know that even the biggest teams in the world need to constantly work at this," added Lewis.

Ireland's women are scheduled to compete at the World Cup Qualifier in July in Sri Lanka but, given the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Cricket Council is expected to provide an update on the tournament's status in due course.