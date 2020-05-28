Domestic season delayed until 1 August because of coronavirus

The England and Wales Cricket Board has extended the shutdown on domestic cricket until at least 1 August.

There is no cricket at all in the UK until 1 July, but England are set to play from 8 July.

Options for domestic first-class and limited-overs competitions to be staged later in the summer will be presented to the ECB board in June.

The ECB is also looking to discuss the return of recreational cricket with the government.

