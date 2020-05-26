Sri Lanka bowler Shehan Madushanka banned after drugs arrest

Madushanka has played one ODI and two Twenty20s for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have suspended bowler Shehan Madushanka after he was arrested for alleged possession of illegal drugs.

Madushanka was arrested on Saturday in possession of 2.7 grams of heroin and remanded in custody, police said.

The seamer, 25, won the last of his three caps for Sri Lanka in 2018, but did take a hat-trick on his one-day international debut against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka Cricket said his ban begins immediately and will remain in place until a full inquiry is conducted.