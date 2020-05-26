Trevor Bayliss: Ex-England coach says World Cup final will 'never be wiped'

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch the moment England won the World Cup

Former England coach Trevor Bayliss says he recorded England's World Cup victory and it will "never be wiped".

Bayliss' England won the trophy for the first time in an epic final against New Zealand at Lord's in July.

"I watch it every now and again," the Australian told BBC Radio 5 Live's Tuffers and Vaughan Show.

"The hairs on the back of your neck still stand up when Jos Buttler takes the bails off. The feeling there was ecstasy."

England won the final by virtue of hitting more boundaries, the scores having been tied after 50 overs and after the super over.

Wicketeeper Buttler ran out Martin Guptill off the final ball of the super over to seal a remarkable victory.

How England won an incredible Cricket World Cup final

Bayliss, 57, stepped down as England coach in September after the home Ashes series against Australia.

He and captain Eoin Morgan helped England recover from a miserable World Cup in 2015 to become the world's number one side and win the trophy at Lord's in 2019.

Bayliss said Morgan, 33, has the credentials to become a coach after his playing career.

"Morgs is a deep thinker. He has certainly got the player's respect and as a coach, you definitely need that," Bayliss said.

"What he did for the white-ball team over the last five years has been outstanding."

Bayliss, who was in charge of Sri Lanka before taking on the England job, said he would not coach an international team again.

"I was pretty much away from the family 12 months a year and that does take its toll after a while," he said.

"I hope someone else can be as lucky as I've been."