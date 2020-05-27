Pick your world Test XI: Who makes your team?

Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root - how many of them would make your world Test XI?

What about Pat Cummins, James Anderson, Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah?

Those are the tricky selection decisions you're about to face.

Over the next four weeks we will be asking BBC Sport users to pick their world XI across the three men's formats and a women's T20 side.

Every Wednesday we will release a selector, and the results will be revealed the following Wednesday in a live page. The next selector will also become available that day.

First up is the world Test XI, so get your thinking caps on.

The rules are simple: we have included only current players; you have to pick a wicketkeeper at number seven; and make sure you select a coach in the 12th position.

Don't forget to share your final XI on social media using #bbccricket.