Stuart Cain: Warwickshire appoint Wasps chief executive to succeed Neil Snowball

Cain will maintain his role with the Rugby League World Cup 2021

Warwickshire have appointed Stuart Cain as their new chief executive to succeed Neil Snowball when leaves to join the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Cain is expected to leave his role as chief executive of Wasps Holdings Ltd to link up with the Bears in August.

There is currently no cricket anywhere in the country until at least 1 July, with Edgbaston being used as a drive-through coronavirus test centre.

Cain, 50, said he was taking over at a county with "very proud traditions".

"I've been a regular visitor to Edgbaston over the years and witnessed some great games," he said.

"By a quirk of fate, I have also played cricket at the Edgbaston Community Sports Ground when I worked in the beer trade, so I'm looking forward to going back again.

"The club has very proud traditions. The men's and women's teams have achieved great success across all formats of the game. We need to continue this into the future.

"Neil has really moved Warwickshire forward and I'm relishing the opportunity to build on his legacy."

Snowball has served six months' notice at Edgbaston since announcing in January that he was to succeed Gordon Hollins as the ECB's managing director of county cricket.

Cain's sporting background

Cain, who has also worked in sport at both Wolves and Glasgow Rangers, has been involved for the last three years as a senior independent director with the Rugby League World Cup 2021 organisers.

He has been with Wasps since September 2017 when he joined as commercial director before becoming chief executive (venue) of Wasps Holdings Ltd, the club's parent company, in August 2019.

Wasps Holdings includes Wasps Netball and Arena Coventry Ltd, owners of Wasps' home in Coventry at the Ricoh Arena.

His role at Wasps, who were fifth in rugby union's Premiership was halted by the pandemic, will be taken by Stephen Vaughan, who has been appointed chief executive of Wasps Group after previously being in charge of the sporting side of the business.

Staffordshire-based Cain also spent seven years at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre, was part of the team involved during Carling's sponsorship of football's Premier League and worked with Fifa on the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.