Rob Key: Former England batsman recovering after 'mini stroke'

Rob Key
Rob Key celebrates scoring a century for England in 2004

Former Kent and England batsman Rob Key has revealed he is recovering after suffering a 'mini stroke'.

The 41-year-old, who is now a TV pundit, says he has had a "long weekend" after being treated at Kent and Canterbury Hospital.

He posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed on Instagram.

Key thanked his doctor and added: "Turns out I've had a mini stroke. Now got to eat food with no flavour and take pills, #triffic,".

Key played in 15 Tests for England, five one-day internationals and one Twenty20 match, with his stand-out international performance the 221 against the West Indies in July 2004.

He was prolific on the County scene, scoring almost 20,000 first-class runs between 1998 and 2015 for Kent.

His former club tweeted a "get well soon" message on Monday.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you