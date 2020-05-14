Ireland: Home games against New Zealand and Pakistan called off because of Covid-19 restrictions

Pakistan's Asad Shafiq is dismissed as Irish pair Andrew Balbirnie and William Porterfield celebrate at Malahide in 2018

Ireland have announced the postponement of home matches against New Zealand and Pakistan because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Irish were scheduled to play the Black Caps in three Twenty20s and three ODIs on 19 June-2 July before taking on Pakistan in two T20s.

The away ODI series against England is "under active discussion".

Cricket Ireland added that the three games "could move from their original dates in September".

The loss of the New Zealand and Pakistan matches effectively wipes out Ireland's schedule of home fixtures this summer.

Government announcements in the Republic of Ireland and UK on Covid-19 restrictions have ruled out the feasibility of staging the matches.

Up against it

"We deeply regret that we can't provide any international cricket at home to our fans this year, but we were always up against it with our entire home international programme coming in the first half of the season," said Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom.

"We regard our matches as postponed until further notice, and I know Cricket Ireland is not alone in looking forward to the day that the Full Members can get around a table with the ICC to work out how, and if, we can fit everything in the current FTP cycle.

"With regards to the three ODIs against England scheduled for September, discussions with the ECB are ongoing.

"We will try to be as flexible as possible around these - as they are currently set to be our first fixtures as part of the new World Cup Super League, however, numerous challenges have to be resolved - notably around timing, bio-secure venues and quarantine requirements for players who travel.

"We will continue to work with the ECB on trying to make these fixtures happen, but the issues involved will take a little while to work through."