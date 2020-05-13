Scotland's cricket season hit by coronavirus

Scotland are scheduled to play New Zealand and Australia in June

No league cricket or national cup competitions will take place in Scotland this year because of the coronavirus crisis.

Cricket activity has been put back a month until July, with no domestic matches taking place before 1 August.

Cricket Scotland chief executive Gus Mackay said the league decision was made with "a heavy heart".

Scotland are scheduled to play New Zealand, Australia, Nepal and Namibia in June and July.

Cricket Scotland is expected to make an announcement regarding the international matches within the next two weeks.

"We very much understand that those involved in the game will be disappointed that there will be no league cricket this year and the decision has been made with a heavy heart," said Mackay.

"However, in all the circumstances, we believe this decision brings the necessary clarity for the game in Scotland while seeking to provide, when we can, some form of cricket in 2020, working within the Scottish Government's guidelines."