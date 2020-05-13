Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz lose Pakistan central contracts

Wahab (left) and Amir (right) were both part of Pakistan's 2019 World Cup squad

Bowlers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz have not had their central contracts renewed by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Amir, 28, retired from Tests last year but had hoped to continue playing international white-ball cricket.

He has 259 wickets in 145 matches for Pakistan in all formats while Wahab, 34, has 228 wickets in 147 matches.

Chief selector, head coach and former captain Misbah-ul-Haq said the pair "remain in contention" and "can still contribute" to Pakistan.

Fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Usman Shinwari and 17-year-old Naseem Shah did receive contracts.

Batsman Babar Azam was also named one-day international captain, having already held the position of Twenty20 skipper.