Jofra Archer: Play crowd noise at games behind closed doors

England are scheduled to play three Tests against West Indies and three against Pakistan this summer

Crowd noise should be played at grounds if cricket returns behind closed doors, says England fast bowler Jofra Archer.

There will be no cricket in England and Wales until at least 1 July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is considering staging games without fans.

"We play music at cricket. Why can't we play some crowd simulation?" Archer said on BBC World Service's Stumped podcast.

"We can play the clapping, play the oohs and the aahs and just try to make it as realistic as possible."

The ECB is exploring the possibility of using bio-secure venues, where players at the ground and are tested regularly for coronavirus.

This could mean grounds like Old Trafford and Southampton, which have a hotel on site, are used.

Last week, England pace bowler Mark Wood said players would be willing to go into isolation in order to play this summer.

Archer, who has not played since January because of an elbow injury, said: "Anything that can help cricket but keep us as safe as possible I am all for."

He said he expects any decision to be voted on by players and does not think a plan will be agreed "if everybody is not 100% on board".

England's Test series against West Indies - scheduled for June - has been postponed, although the ECB hopes England can fulfil all their international fixtures later in the summer.

In England, the Premier League is aiming to restart on 12 June, while the Rugby Football Union is hoping to schedule games from the first weekend of July.