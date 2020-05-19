It's just not cricket - the missing sights and sounds of spring

A traditional scene - a village game played at sedate pace amid tranquil surroundings

I stroll along a rural river path to the seasonal soundtrack of birdsong, hungry newborn and fish breaking the still surface in a time of plenty.

Spring is all around and as the nights lengthen there is a welcome addition, for beyond a dense copse of trees atop a high embankment, I hear a loud crack followed by a gentle ripple of applause.

To my ears it's a sweet sound, of leather on willow, while there's also the desperate run-out shouts, hearty appeals for the umpire to raise his finger and guttural celebrations as a prize wicket falls.

May is the month when cricket gets motoring and for lovers of the sport there's the annual feast of fixtures to pencil in for what you hope will be sun-kissed months to come.

Watching the boys of Ireland - bustling basher Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie caressing a cover drive and the hulking menace of Boyd Rankin running in, with the sight of the quickman sending stumps somersaulting among the finest.

Aggers and the gang on Test Match Special with Root, Broad and something spectacular from Ben Stokes - from my local club Muckamore to internationals at Lord's, its cricket's time to shine.

Waiting game

But not this year - at least not for now - for the Covid-19 pandemic has shone a light on the proper place of sport in life's priorities and cricket must wait for a safe return.

Former Ireland all-rounder Kyle McCallan has played competitive cricket every year for the past three decades, but the off-spinner and right-handed batsman will not be donning the red and blue shirt of Waringstown any time soon.

"I miss the smell of cut grass, the spring evenings in the nets and seeing my team-mates again for a new season," he said.

"Back in the changing room - should we bat or bowl at the toss and the individual challenge I set myself for each game.

Kyle McCallan sends down a delivery for Waringstown in an Irish Cup tie against Merrion

"From about March my thoughts turn to the season ahead but this year everything's different - it's a very strange time and knocks you out of your annual rhythm.

"It's exaggerated by the beautiful weather we've enjoyed over the last month, which is just perfect for cricket, and our ground is in pristine condition.

"But most of all I miss the camaraderie, the banter in the changing room and taking the hand out of each other. It's a big part of the sport."

McCallan, who is still playing top level club cricket at 44, won 226 caps for Ireland before retiring in 2009.

The father-of-three is a teacher, so with schools closed his life revolves around zoom meetings, virtual classes, homes-schooling his seven-year-old son and like so many the bike has been cleared of cobwebs with wheels turning faster each day.

Waringstown is a typical Ulster village club and regularly vies for senior silverware, with the Co Down side securing a 'clean sweep' of all six trophies up for grabs in 2018.

One big family

Behind the success lies those people who make this is a club and not merely a team, including a small army of fans with familiar faces on their traditional perch around the boundary rope.

"I think about the grounds people, the ladies who help out each game and of course the supporters who are there for every match," he added.

"For some Waringstown CC is their life - the club is integral to the village and the lives of so many.

"Many, including my own parents, are over 70 and the club provides them with a much needed, and for some, only social outlet, but they have now been in lockdown for two months with no prospect of cricket to enjoy.

Media playback is not supported on this device Mitchell and McCallan celebrate Waringstown's clean sweep

"So I think the mental aspect of it is very important and the social side of cricket just as important as the game itself.

"With clubs being amateur the financial hit of the lockdown will not be as big as professional sports and it's more the emotional link to the sport."

Re-runs have been lapped up- Ireland's famous World Cup wins ticked off along with the 2005 Ashes and last year's Headingley heroics from Mr Stokes, but nostalgia overload is quickly closing in.

England's plan for internationals - isolate players. play in a 'bio-secure' environment behind closed doors and with regular coronavirus testing, is our best bet for witnessing the real thing this summer.

There is no timetable for the NI Executive's five-stage plan for easing the Covid-19 lockdown, but cricket will not return until at best stage four so the entire season could be wiped out.

While not a contact sport, social distancing is impossible in cricket so what about new format which ensures two-metre separation between players and umpires at all times?

Kyle McCallan celebrates taking one of his 256 wickets in a 13-year international career

"Yes, I've read a couple of suggestions along those lines and it's not for me," said McCallan.

"It would be a pale version of the game and I don't see how it would approach anything near what a cricket match is like.

"I'm heading towards retirement and I don't want my memories of my final years to be of a diluted form of cricket.

"I don't think players or supporters would enjoy it and we just have to be patient until cricket returns as it was before."