Shafiqullah Shafaq: Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman handed six-year ban

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Shafiqullah Shafaq has been banned for six years from all forms of cricket after breaching anti-corruption rules.

Shafaq admitted to four charges while playing for Afghan club Nangarhar Leopards in 2018 and Sylhet Thunder in last year's Bangladesh Premier League.

The 30-year-old has played 24 one-day internationals and 46 Twenty20s.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board's senior anti-corruption manager said the ban was a warning for all players.

"This is a very serious offence where a senior national player is involved in the corruption of a high-profile domestic game in the 2018 Afghanistan Premier League T20," said Sayed Anwar Shah Quraishi.

"The player had also attempted but failed to get one of his team-mates to engage in corruption in another high-profile game during the Bangladesh Premier League 2019.

"It is an alert for all those players who think their illegal activities concerning the game of cricket will not be disclosed to the ACB.

"Our coverage is vaster than what is perceived."