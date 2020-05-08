Meg Lanning: Australia captain joins Ireland squad for batting 'masterclass'

Meg Lanning won the Cricket World Cup in 2013 and the World Twenty20 on four occasions

One of the more positive impacts of lockdown has been the generosity of strangers coming to the fore.

For the Ireland Women's cricket squad, that rang true as Meg Lanning, Australia's decorated captain, joined former Irish skipper Isobel Joyce for a virtual batting 'masterclass' this week.

It proved an invaluable window into the mentality of both an Irish legend and one of the finest cricketers the southern hemisphere has ever produced.

Chaired by Ireland head coach Ed Joyce and featuring contributions from Australia boss Matthew Mott, the session included an analysis of Lanning's T20I century against England in 2019, and Joyce's key role in Ireland's dramatic final-ball victory over Bangladesh in 2018.

For current Ireland captain Laura Delany, it was a hugely illuminating experience.

"Any time you can pick the brains of experienced cricketers such as Meg and Isobel is valuable, and I know that our entire squad enjoyed this unique opportunity," said Delany.

"People often underestimate the mental aspect of the game, and both players spoke about the importance of mental preparation before a game and how to keep a clear mind and focus when on the field.

"Even despite the fact I was batting with Isobel during that Bangladesh run chase in 2018, it is still time well spent in analysing her innings and her thought processes in hindsight.

"Digging into the psychology of a successful sportsperson is an invaluable exercise, and will hopefully benefit many of our squad members who are learning their game and keen to get back out on the field."

'It was exceptionally generous'

The lockdown has, of course, brought great uncertainty for Ireland's Women, who are yet to discover whether or not their ICC World Cup qualifier in Sri Lanka in July will go ahead.

However, coach Joyce, Isobel's brother, hopes that the wisdom gained from this week's virtual hangout with a four-time world champion will help prepare them for whatever is ahead.

"It was exceptionally generous of Meg to contribute her time to the session, particularly given that it was the evening in Australia when she joined the masterclass," said Joyce.

"Both she and Isobel were expansive and engaging in how they talked through their preparation and thought processes going into big games, as well as drilling down on areas such as shot selection and preparing multiple plans for opponents they came up against.

"The clear message from both players to our young squad is - get to know what you're good at, and focus on becoming the best you can be at that."