ECB could have acted faster on England World Cup win in 2017 - Naomi Dattani

Naomi Dattani (left) played T20 cricket for Western Storm in the 2019 season

The England and Wales Cricket Board could have been faster to act on England's World Cup win in 2017, says Middlesex captain Naomi Dattani.

England beat India to win the 50-over trophy at a sold out Lord's.

Last October, the ECB announced a £20m investment in women's cricket offering 40 full-time professional contracts.

"It's been three years and we're only now starting to see professional contracts," said Dattani, one of the players expected to receive a contract.

The ECB is still hoping to award those contracts in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

National director Clare Connor said on Wednesday that the future of women's cricket in England needs to be safeguarded.

"I think things could have been a little bit faster, to try and keep up with the Australians and make it more competitive as we go along," Dattani told BBC World Service's Stumped.

"I'm a little bit envious having experienced club cricket in Australia a few times now."

Dattani was set to play for London Spirit in the inaugural Hundred season, which has been delayed until 2021.

The 26-year-old previously travelled to Perth to develop her game before the county season started.

"I would never take anything away from what I learned and the momentum I created, but it’s just a shame that it’s not being put in practice right now," Dattani said.

"Financially it’s a really big stress for me right now.

"I’m unemployed because I left my job before so I’m in a little bit of a sticky situation so all I can do is hope that something positive happens very soon."

The ECB is in discussions with the Professional Cricketers Association about remunerations for the Hundred players.

"I think communication is the biggest thing," Dattani said when asked about the future of women's cricket.

"If we had just more direct communication with a timeline of things as best they can, I think it would put a lot of girls’ minds at ease."